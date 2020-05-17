QUAIFF, Joyce Smith, 91, of Chester, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy D. Smith; mother, Helen A. Smith; loving husband, Chester Richard Quaiff; and sister, Shirley (Otis) Lane. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Staneart and Debbie Calvert; grandchildren, Larissa (Patrick), Ryan (GiGi), Joshua (Jennifer), Jordan, Brenna and Kellyn; and seven great-granchildren. Joyce worked for Lucy Corr as an Administrative Assistant and for Chesterfield County Social Services for over 30 years. The family thanks Deborah for providing care for Joyce for over two years, as well as the wonderful staff members of Grace Hospice for their kindness and care. Her Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her name to Beulah United Methodist Church; 6930 Hopkins Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234.View online memorial
