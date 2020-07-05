QUALLS, James Franklin, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully June 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Qualls; his parents, Clay and Ivorie Qualls; and brother-in-law, Wilbur Sowards. He is survived by his children, Christy Lyons (Tim) and Eric Qualls (Glenda); grandchildren, Casey Davies (Brad) and Corey Lyons (Casey); sister, Doris Sowards; and several nieces and nephews. He loved golf, playing cards and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force; then worked for NASA before returning to college to get his Mechanical Engineering degree from ODU. He went to work for, and eventually retired from, Virginia Power. A brief observance for family and close friends will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at the home of Christy and Tim Lyons. Those interested in attending the Celebration of Life and requiring contact information may reach out to Christy via the Tribute Wall attached to Mr. Qualls' obituary at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Association, www.jdrf.org.View online memorial
