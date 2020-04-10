QUARRIER, David Woolston, died peacefully on April 6, 2020, in the care of Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on June 4, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut, and was the son of Dr. Sidney Sayre Quarrier and Eliza Atlee Woolston Quarrier. David grew up in West Hartford, where he was Senior Prefect at Kingswood Oxford School and captain of the lacrosse, soccer and ski teams. He went on to play soccer for Stetson University and graduated from SUNY Buffalo. He and his wife, Penny, settled in Charlotte County, Virginia, where they had spent the past 47 years at their beloved farm, Kentwood. In Charlotte County, David and Penny co-founded Charter Oak, a day support program for adults with disabilities, now in its 44th year. David was also an active farmer, raising black angus cattle for many years. He was instrumental in organizing the Charlotte County Cattleman's Association, which brought together the local farming community. He went on to experiment with a vineyard and founded Drills and Bits, a shiitake mushroom supply business. David will long be remembered for his devotion to family, fearlessness, determination and a zest for life. His integrity and strong faith defined him. He was a devout Episcopalian, serving as a member of the vestry as well as Junior Warden. David was also especially passionate about sailing and boating in the Thousand Islands, where his family has vacationed for generations. Above all, he enjoyed connecting with people in every aspect of his life. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all those who assisted in the care of David in his later years. We are forever grateful for their time, patience and compassion, as it truly enhanced the quality of his life and those around him. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Frances "Penny" Quarrier; daughter, Sadie; son, Alexander and his wife, Dosty; granddaughters, Sally, Bays and McKenzie; and brother, Sidney S. Quarrier Jr. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Eliza A. Q. Beekley and Archie M. Quarrier. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Johns Memorial (Episcopal) Church, 400 High Street, Farmville, Va. 23901. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.comView online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
-
Kroger to limit shoppers entering its stores