QUARTERMAN, Jennifer Suzette, 59, of Norfolk, Va., passed away on February 25, 2020. Born in Richmond, Va., Jennifer proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy. She loved animals and was an avid reader. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, James M. Folds; and stepfather, Franklin E. George Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, John Quarterman III; daughter, Tiffany Sue Sheats (Troy); mother, Melba G. George; three brothers, Russell M. Folds, Linwood G. Folds and Franklin E. George Jr.; grandson, William V. Alexander III; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services were held on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The family would like expressions of sympathy, in the form of contributions, to be made to the Norfolk SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.View online memorial
