QUASH, Henry S., 89, of Dawn, departed this life June 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Fells Quash. Surving are seven children, Everett Quash (Sheila), Pamela Garnett, Stephanie Merrill (Quentin), Henry C. Quash, Harolynn Quash, Quentin Quash and Sterling Quash (Nelneeta); 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Wednesday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Interment Thursday, June 25, 2:30 p.m. at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 31220 Old Dawn Rd., Hanover, Va. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
