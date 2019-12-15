QUICKE, DONALD

QUICKE, Mr. Donald T., 86, crossed over on November 28, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea as an MP from 1954 to 1956 and was a proud member of Millwrights Local 1402 for over 50 years. "Big D" owned and operated the Copper Mine from 1984 until its closing in 2004. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Lillie; brother, Marvin; and sisters, Dana Wade and Mary Jo Dennis. He is survived by his son, Don Allen Quicke (Rebecca); his two adoring grandchildren, Donald Winston and Lillie Mae; former wife and dear friend, Frances Whitmore; four nieces, Kathy Wade, Carolyn Jones, Janice Moore and Joy Denise Hardage; and two cousins, Jane Desper and Geraldine Fix. A celebration of Donald's life will be held on Thursday, December 19, at First Christian Church in Hopewell. Family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until the service starts at 7:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colonial Heights Veterinary Hospital, 3666 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834.View online memorial