QUIMBY, Edwin Morton Coates III, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away at Westminster Canterbury on July 3, 2020, at the age of 86. He was the son of Frances Cocke Quimby and Edwin Morton Coates Quimby II. Edwin was raised in Suffolk, Virginia. He graduated from Suffolk High School before serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1957. Following his service, Edwin attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Roanoke College, where he studied architecture. After college, Edwin moved to Richmond. He worked for the Richmond Engineering Company and then the Richmond Chamber of Commerce. Edwin was an avid woodworking craftsman, and in the 1980s, he started his own business, Antiques Restored in Ashland, Virginia. Edwin enjoyed the remainder of his working years doing something that he absolutely loved. Edwin had a true passion for serving others. He was very active at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Richmond. He served on the vestry, as the registrar and as a representative to the Diocese Council. Edwin was also an active member of the Navy League and the Kiwanis Club. Edwin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Adele Scholl Quimby; his daughter, Diane Quimby Schaubach (spouse, Chris Schaubach and daughters, Leah Schaubach, Lauren Schaubach and Samantha Schaubach); and his son, Cornelius "Neil" Ledyard Quimby (spouse, Emily Taylor and children, Zacheriah Quimby and Olivia Taylor). "Big-Ed" or "Q," as he was called by many, was always a loving and caring family man. Always a true southern gentleman with a twinkle in his eye, he is remembered for his kind soul, his contagious laughter and his cheerful presence. A private family graveside service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church will be held in the coming weeks, and a larger Celebration of Life will be held later when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org.View online memorial
