QUIMBY, Elise Pickering, passed away on May 3, 2020, at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C. Born Elise Timothy Power in 1934 and known as "Weezie," Mrs. Quimby grew up in Richmond, Va., where she attended St. Catherine's school. She graduated from St. Catherine's in 1952, and then attended Vassar College, graduating in 1956. After college she moved to New York City, where she was living at the time of her death. She was predeceased by her brother, William Brooke Power of Richmond. She is survived by her sister, Ann Brooke Mason; son, William A. Pickering and his wife, Francine Pickering; daughter, Ann Brooke Pickering; and granddaughter, Jane Sheppard Cole; stepson, Ted Quimby and his wife, Debbie Quimby; stepgrandchildren, Kate and Anne Quimby; stepdaughter, Melanie Quimby; sister-in-law, Leslie Power; and nieces and nephews, Sarah Mason, Abigail Mason, Ashley Power, William Power and families. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton, N.Y.View online memorial
