RACHAL, Kevin Alan, 51, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Roy Rachal; and daughter, Ashani Leigh Pompey. Kevin is survived by his beloved wife, Karina A. Rachal; mother, Naomi Patrom Rachal; children, Kevin A. Rachal Jr., Alycia L. Doyle (Christopher) and Troy A. Pompey; granddaughter, Amelia J. Doyle; brother, Ian Kenneth Rachal; and niece, Milan Rachal. Kevin served in the U.S. Army for 11 years, where he received many awards including the Humanitarian Service Medal and the Air Assault Badge. He worked for the last 18 years as an electrician at DuPont Nomex. Kevin had a passion for modifying his Corvette, flying his aviation toys and ornithology. He was a devoted husband, son, father and Pawpaw Kev. A viewing will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association through the following link: www.inmemof.org/kevin-rachal.View online memorial
