RAGLAND, Elaine M. On March 14, 2020, God's gracious servant, Elaine M. Ragland, 92, formerly of Richmond, Va., transitioned to Glory after a brief illness in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. David James Ragland. She is survived by her daughters, R. Yvette Stackhouse (Lee) of Winston-Salem, N.C. and DeLois R. Cue (Carter) of Durham, N.C.; a sister-in-law, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other family members. After obtaining her bachelor's degree from Virginia Union University and master's degree from Howard University, she devoted her working life to education. She served for over 35 years as an educator, teacher and administrator, serving at Sixth Baptist Christian School and the public schools in Hanover County, the City of Richmond and Glen Burnie, Md. A gifted musician who had a great appreciation for music and the performing arts, she was a songstress, played piano and organ and directed choirs at numerous churches in Hanover and Caroline counties and Richmond, Va. Following her retirement and relocation to North Carolina, she continued her musical interest, joining the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorale, the Thursday Morning Music Club and playing piano for the Sunday School at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of Mosby Memorial Baptist Church (Richmond, Va.), Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, the International Association of Ministers' Wives' and Ministers' Widows and several other community organizations. A memorial service will be planned at a later date in Winston-Salem at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. The interment will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, in Glen Allen, July 6, 2020. Condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the D.J. Ragland Scholarship Fund in memory of Mrs. Elaine Ragland, at The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University, 1500 N. Lombardy St., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more