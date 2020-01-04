RAGLAND, Mildred Louise Gunter, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. She is survived by her son, Gus Davis Ragland Jr. and wife, Mika; grandson, Phill Ragland and wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Sophie Ragland; great-grandchildren, Mia and Ella Ragland and Celeste Wilkins-Ragland; devoted nephew, Richard Walters and wife, Barbara; devoted niece, Patsy Smoot and husband, Larry; as well as several other nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ragland was married for 57 years to her late husband, Gus Davis Ragland Sr. until his passing in 2007. She blessed us with 101 years of her presence on earth and reminded us that it was always a good time for ice cream. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial
