RAGLAND, William Malcolm "Billy," 78, of Rockville, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He attended Richmond Professional Institute (RPI) and retired from Phillip Morris, USA, after 35-and-a-half-years. He was a longtime member of the Tuckahoe Moose Lodge #1163. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Bruce Ragland; brother, Bo Ragland; and sister, Gayle Ragland. He is survived by Lillian Crawley of Ashland; sister, Janet (Johnnie) Ragland of Rockville; aunt, Joyce Ragland of Richmond; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 13, at 12 p.m. in the Reid Chapel at Nelsen Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, Henrico. Special thanks are extended to Nayar Hospice and Health Care and to the Crawley Family for their love and care during Billy's illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massey Cancer Research Center for brain cancer research, 401 College Street, Richmond, Va. 23298. Please note Brain Cancer Research on the memo line of your check.