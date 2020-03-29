RAIMO, Katherine Patricia (Gallo). On March 20, 2020, five days after her 99th birthday, Katherine Raimo departed this life and was reunited with her beloved husband, Robert "Bud" Raimo; and her parents, Pasquale and Marie (Iocabellis) Gallo; along with her nine brothers and sisters and three nieces. Katherine is survived by her son, Alex (Carol-Lee) Raimo; her daughter, Camilla Raimo; two grandchildren, Christopher (April) Raimo, Cara (Jason) Munsey; and her two great-grandchildren, Karis and Luca Raimo. She is also survived by loving nephews (four) and nieces (three). Katherine was born in Grays Landing, Pa., in March 1921, and moved to Paterson, N.J. as a child. Katherine married Bud in 1953 and moved to Wyckoff, N.J., where she resided until 2012 when she relocated to Richmond, Va. Due to COVID-19 issues, a funeral Mass and burial will be conducted at an as yet undetermined future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peter Catholic Church (800 E. Grace St., Richmond, Va. 23219) for their work with the homeless and marginalized of the city of Richmond.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KATHERINE RAIMO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.