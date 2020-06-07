RAINE, Ashby Kendall Jr., passed away on May 30, 2020, aged 86, at his home in Venice, California. Born in Danville, Virginia, to Ashby Kendall Raine and Katherine Ash Murrell, he grew up in Richmond, Virginia. After graduating from Yale, Kendall served in the U.S. Army, Counter Intelligence Corps until 1958 when he married Kent "Kenny" Darling of Richmond. In 1965 Kendall began a long career at Morgan Guarantee Trust company of New York, until his retirement in 1991, living primarily in New York City with his second wife, Irene. After retiring from Morgan, he settled in Venice, California. Kendall is survived by his wife, Anne; her two children, Katherine and Andrew; his sons, Kendall, Kent and George; daughters-in-law, Amy, Micaela and Fernande; and grandchildren, Olivia, Harrison, Tulai, Eleanor, Bohden, Charlotte, Martha and Louisa.View online memorial
