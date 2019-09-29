RAINES, Charles "Buddy" R., 76, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord September 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sarah Raines; daughter, Pattie Weber (Geoff Prather); grandson, A.J. Weber; friend, Justin Weber; brother, Bill Raines (Jessie); three nieces, Trisha Bell, Pam Elliott and Sarah Lyons; and two nephews, Herbie Raines and Ted Lyons. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hanover Humane Society.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal