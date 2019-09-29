RAINES, CHARLES "BUDDY"

RAINES, Charles "Buddy" R., 76, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord September 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sarah Raines; daughter, Pattie Weber (Geoff Prather); grandson, A.J. Weber; friend, Justin Weber; brother, Bill Raines (Jessie); three nieces, Trisha Bell, Pam Elliott and Sarah Lyons; and two nephews, Herbie Raines and Ted Lyons. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hanover Humane Society.

