RAINS, Edith "Edi and Pud" Ellin Moale, 78, of Amelia, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Pud was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Moale. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donnie Gene Rains; and her son, Jeffrey A. Rains. She is survived by her son, Gregory E. Rains; sister, Margaret Moale Downer of Richmond; niece, Renea D. Cox (Bryan R.); great-nephew, Bryan J. Cox (Katelyn); great-niece, Allison A. Cox, all of Chesterfield; as well as many loving friends. Edith was a 1959 graduate of St. Patrick's High School. She worked for Mitchell, Wiggins and Company until she left to be a devoted and loving wife and mother. Her passions in life included sewing, cooking and taking care of her family. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m on Saturday, November 23, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Bliley's-Central. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics at https://give.specialolympics.org.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
