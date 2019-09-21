RAISOR, PATRICK JR. "PJ"

RAISOR, Mr. Patrick Joseph Jr. "PJ," of Henrico, Va., passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born February 11, 1997, in Richmond, Va. PJ is survived by his parents, Kym Pike and Patrick Raisor Sr.; daughter, Aaliyah; siblings, Nick Labrador and Jordan Newman; grandparents, Gwen Roberts, Laura Pike, Helen Gambosh and Cookie and Clifton Rudd; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. A service was held Saturday, at First Baptist Church of South Richmond. PJ lives now, still, inside our hearts with love and affection, and, God-willing, inside a feeling of peace and security. Please consider making a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.org.View online memorial