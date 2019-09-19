RAISOR, PATRICK

RAISOR, Patrick J. Jr., passed away on September 13, 2019. He was born February 11, 1997, in Richmond. He graduated from Henrico County Public Schools and he is fondly remembered as a talented baseball player and an inspiring young artist. Patrick is survived by his parents, Clifton A. and Edith P. Rudd, Ed.D.; a daughter, Aleigh; brothers, Ahmad and Nicholas; sisters, Haylee, Riley and Jordan; one stepbrother, Jaden; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. PJ was an active member of the First Baptist Church of South Richmond. Although he took an early flight to be with our Savior, his memory will always be cherished. Service will be held 12 noon September 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 1501 Decatur St., Richmond. Rev. Dr. Dwight Jones, senior pastor and Rev. Dr. Derik Jones, pastor, eulogist. Interment to follow in New Bethel Baptist Church cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg. www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com

