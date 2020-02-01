RAKES, John David, 77, of Burkeville, Va., passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Zanie B. Rakes; three sons, Johnny Rakes, John Wayne Shumaker and Donnie Ray Shumaker; two daughters, Patsy Ragland and Janet Reed; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Elizabeth Schermerhorn and Patricia Ann Jackson. Memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824, with visitation to follow at the funeral home. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
RAKES, JOHN
To send flowers to the family of John Rakes, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
Guaranteed delivery before John's Memorial Service begins.