RAMADAN, AL-TARIQ

RAMADAN, Al-Tariq, departed this life November 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Thomasina Lowry; four children; three siblings, Nathaniel Evans, Mabel Evans and Clyde Robinson; and other relatives and friends. Janazah will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

