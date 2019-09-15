RAMSEY, Henry S. "Hank," died peacefully at home on July 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Reesie Ramsey; and his brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosemary Ramsey; as well as his brother, Ellis Ramsey (Elsie); and his sister Terita Megginson (Fred); two stepchildren, several nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sherando Community Center, 1845 Mt. Torrey Rd., Lyndhurst, Va. 22952. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.View online memorial