RAMSEY, Michael G., 71, passed away on June 3, 2019, at his home in Edgewater, Fla., after a long battle with emphysema. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Rose. He is survived by his daughter, Jyll Ramsey Simmons; his son, Michael "Travis" Ramsey; a stepson, Steven Tomasello; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many other family members and friends. A Sergeant in the Marines, he served in the Vietnam War during the 1968 TET Offensive, where he earned several medals. He was a longtime resident of Richmond and Reedville, Va., before recently moving to Florida. Memorial services will be held August 3, 2019, at Hyles Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Va., at 4 p.m. Services will be followed by a short memorial ride. The family requests anyone attending to ride your motorcycle in his honor.View online memorial