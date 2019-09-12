RANDALL, Lester. On the evening of September 5, 2019, Lester Randall, age 98, of Amelia, a WWII veteran, prolific civil rights leader with the NAACP and widower of Thelma King Randall, was called to his heavenly home. Born on May 26, 1921, in Amelia County, Virginia, to Matilda and Lewis Randall, Lester was one of 11 children. While working with his elder brothers in the steel mills of Pennsylvania, he met and married Thelma (King) Randall. In 1947, Lester returned to Virginia with his young family to work his family's farm and earned a living by working construction part-time. He became heavily involved in the civil rights movement, and served as the President of the Amelia County Chapter of the NAACP from 1954 to the early 1990s. He was an integral part of establishing the Virginia Black Caucus (the first of its kind in the country), and he also led the integration of Amelia County Schools, where three of the first six black students, were his own children. Mr. Randall was baptized at an early age, and was an active member of Union Branch Baptist Church, serving as Chairman of the Trustee Board and helping in various other capacities in and around the church. He is survived by three children, Leslie, Cameron (Lewis) and Waverly (Charlotte); 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; and two surviving siblings, Richard (Ruth) and Florence; cousins, relatives and friends. His oldest daughter, Crystal, is deceased. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 12 to 7 p.m. at the V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, and funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Union Branch Baptist Church at 12 noon. Mr. Randall will be interred in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted.View online memorial