RANDOLPH, Caroline Parry Tyson, died on December 26, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1921, in Redondo Beach, California, and was predeceased by her husband, Beverley H. Randolph Jr. She is survived by her four children, Mary Randolph Kundzins (John), Beverley Heth Randolph III, Charles Tyson Randolph and Katharine Koller Randolph; two grandchildren, John R. Kundzins (Pamela) and Mark N. Kundzins; one beloved sister, Elizabeth Tyson Sanders; and many nieces and nephews. She was a California girl at heart, blessed with strong intelligence and commitment to the values she held dear. She grew up in a Quaker family, living in Pennsylvania and California. After graduation from Stanford University, she served in naval intelligence as a Japanese translator during World War II. Carol was a gifted gardener who was generous with her considerable knowledge. She loved music and sang in the choir at St. Stephen's. She thought music and sports were universal languages, and actively participated in both. Carol was a tour guide at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for many years, sharing her love of art with children of all ages. She was on the board of the Boys' Home and was a member of the Country Club of Virginia and The Woman's Club. She was a woman of substance and, as an independent and original thinker, was a role model for her children throughout her life. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m.View online memorial
RANDOLPH, CAROLINE PARRY
To plant a tree in memory of CAROLINE RANDOLPH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.