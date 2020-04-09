RANDOLPH, Jacqueline E., 56, of Richmond, died April 6, 2020. Surviving are her mother, Gladys E. Randolph; two sisters, Dawn Burton (Edgar) and Stacey Randolph (Priscilla); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, from 3 to 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Tyrone Nelson officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Livestreaming and guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
