RANDOLPH, Mrs. Lucy Etta, age 87, of Richmond, departed this life March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Randolph Sr. She is survived by two daughters, Shelia Denise Randolph and Brenda Randolph; one son, William Randolph Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Josephine Hopkins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 12 noon at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. James Harris, pastor. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at church 12:45 p.m. Thursday.View online memorial
