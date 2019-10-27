RANDOLPH, Mary Lee, 62, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis E. and Mary S. Lee; sister, Sheryl Bland; and brother, Otis E. Lee Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Latrice Lee; son, Manuell Lee; siblings, Debra Ross, Elizabeth Lee, Delivia Adkins, Louis Lee (Ellen), Isaac Lee; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial