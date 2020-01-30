RANDOLPH, Rebecca F., 82, of Richmond, died January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Randolph. Surviving are two daughters, Dr. Kimberly Y. Randolph and Krystal L. Randolph; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at Abundant Life Church of Christ, 3300 Neale Street. Pastor A. Gary Foreman officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
