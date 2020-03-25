RANDOLPH, Robert Jr., 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Randolph Sr. He is survived by his mother, Ella Bert Randolph; two daughters, Tara (Marcus) and Katina (Gerard); one son, Dale; 12 grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Beasley (Clarence); one brother, John Randolph (Linda); and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 26
Viewing
Thursday, March 26, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
