RANEY, Calvin Duane "Cal," of South Boston, Va., passed away on September 19, 2019, with his wife, Dee, daughter, Darla, and son, Steve by his side. Born in northwest Missouri in 1928, he was raised in his early years on the Peckville Ranch, where his grandfather, Riley Mather, was the foreman and his mother, Cecil Mather Raney, cooked for the hands. Having lost his father as a small child, the family made a meager living, yet he had positive influences from the large Mather family and particularly his many Mather uncles. Cal worked hard as a young teenager to help support his family and after high school, he was motivated to better himself. He got a job in Shenandoah, Iowa, where he would meet his future wife, Dee Pierson, who was singing on stage professionally and broadcast by KMA radio. With a family started, Cal and a good friend decided to go into the grocery business. Borrowing $11,000 from family friend, Orv McIntosh (who happened to be the Daystrom Furniture rep for Iowa), the pair opened their first store in Grant City, Mo. Later, they expanded to three stores with a store in Hopkins, Mo., being Cal's alone. He later also acquired a restaurant when the owners of a local diner who owed Cal a large sum for groceries bought on credit came into his store one day and dropped the keys to the diner on his desk as payment in full. Tragedy struck in 1959, when Cal's third born child, a baby girl, died shortly after birth due to complications from the Rh blood factor and later that year his Hopkins store burned down. That put the family on the move again. Selling his remaining interests in the grocery/diner businesses, Cal took positions managing two stores in Illinois for Benner Food Stores, a Midwest grocery chain. About a year later, Cal accepted a position with a large food wholesaler in St. Joseph, Mo. It was during his tenure in St. Joseph that Cal received a call from old friend, Orv McIntosh. Orv, now Vice President of Sales for Daystrom Furniture, informed Cal that Daystrom, a major manufacturer of casual dining, was moving to a new plant in South Boston, Va., and he wanted to hire Cal as credit manager. Cal accepted and progressed rapidly with the company to become Ohio territory rep, Vice President of Marketing and eventually President. He held executive positions through five corporate ownerships, including Schlumberger, Baldwin United, Sperry and Hutchinson (S&H green stamps) and LADD (Lea, American Drew, Daystrom). He loved his tenure at Daystrom and held the Daystrom family of employees in very high regard. Cal eventually retired from Daystrom in 1984 to help his son start a new business, R&R Associates, a manufacturer's rep organization handling several lines of furniture as well as wholesaling from Richmond and South Boston warehouses. Always the entrepreneur, Cal expanded R&R Associates and partnered with two local businessmen in buying the retail operation of D-Scan which became Boston Furniture Liquidators, a full line furniture store. When this was dissolved due to the sale of the building, Cal and his son bought their own retail building and opened for business in 2004 as Boston Traders Warehouse, which operated until 2013 when Cal decided to retire for good at age 84. Cal was a Director of the National Furniture Manufacturers Association, member of the Rotary Club, member of the First Baptist Church (South Boston) and avid golfer. He is survived by his wife, Delores "Dee" Raney; his children, Darla Raney of Freeport, Fla. and Steve Raney of Chester, Va.; four grandchildren, Jeffery Farmer, Teresa Farmer Crile, Erin Raney Kurowsky and Jack Raney; seven great-grandchildren, Wesley Farmer, Darla Farmer, Sammy Farmer, Abel Crile, Evan Kurowsky, Pierson Kurowsky and Calvin "Max" Raney. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Harshberger of Branson, Mo. He was preceded in death by daughter, Tammy Raney; and his sister, Ruby Hernandez. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in South Boston, followed by a graveside service at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home and at other times at his home, 2009 Westmoreland St., South Boston, Va. 24592.View online memorial