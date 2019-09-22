RANSOM, HOWARD SR.

RANSOM, Howard Elliott Sr., 61, of Wichita, KS, suddenly departed on August 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by father, Ramon B. Ransom. He is survived by mother, Carriemae B. Ransom; son, Howard Jr.; daughter, Michelle; and stepdaughter, Banita Richardson; one brother, two sisters, other relatives and friends. Remains rest with March Funeral Homes. Committal service to be held at Oakwood Cemetery on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 12 p.m.

