RANSOM, Howard Elliott Sr., 61, of Wichita, KS, formerly of Richmond, VA, an Air Force veteran, departed this life August 10, 2019. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23222. Funeral notice later.
