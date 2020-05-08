RANSOM, Norma Gwinn Bunn, 76, of Richmond, Va., returned to her Heavenly home on May 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin E. Ransom Jr.; and her two sons, Benjamin "Eddie" Ransom III and Thomas "Tommy" Ransom; her sister, Beverly Quate; and her parents. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Sandra Ransom Snead (Mark); granddaughter, Kaitlin Snead; grandsons, Justin Ransom (Haley), Cole Ransom (Mary), Jarred Ransom, Luke Ransom and Jesse Ransom; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and JT Ransom; and her nieces, Beth and Judy. Norma attended Thomas Jefferson High School and retired from the State of Virginia, where she worked in the Child Support Enforcement Division. Norma was a charter member of New Testament Baptist Church, where she was immersed in the Christian community of love and friendship that would be her lifelong support. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Westhampton Memorial Park, 1000 Patterson Ave.View online memorial
