RANSOM, NORMA GWINN

RANSOM, Norma Gwinn Bunn, 76, of Richmond, Va., returned to her Heavenly home on May 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin E. Ransom Jr.; and her two sons, Benjamin "Eddie" Ransom III and Thomas "Tommy" Ransom; her sister, Beverly Quate; and her parents. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Sandra Ransom Snead (Mark); granddaughter, Kaitlin Snead; grandsons, Justin Ransom (Haley), Cole Ransom (Mary), Jarred Ransom, Luke Ransom and Jesse Ransom; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and JT Ransom; and her nieces, Beth and Judy. Norma attended Thomas Jefferson High School and retired from the State of Virginia, where she worked in the Child Support Enforcement Division. Norma was a charter member of New Testament Baptist Church, where she was immersed in the Christian community of love and friendship that would be her lifelong support. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Westhampton Memorial Park, 1000 Patterson Ave.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Norma Ransom, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 9
Graveside Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:00AM
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave.
Richmond, VA 23238
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags