RANSOM, Thomas Richard, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 16, 2019. Tom was born in La Porte, Indiana, February 26, 1934, to Arthur Charles and Gertrude Ahrens Ransom and was the youngest of 11 children. As a committed husband, father and grandfather, Tom's love and care for his family gave him great joy. He is survived by Donya, his wife of 60 years; daughter, Jayne Kubota (Kevin); and son, Richard (Jeanette); two grandchildren, Lily Kei Kubota and Matthew Thomas Kubota; sister, Charlotte Schultz; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom's commitment to serving God and his neighbors, as well as his love, devotion, and support of family, were hallmarks of his life. After graduating as valedictorian of his high school class, Tom graduated cum laude from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana with a B.S. in mathematics. Later, he earned an M.S. in operations research from Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. Tom served as a Range Safety Officer in the U.S. Air Force at the Missile Test Center in Florida and later worked for General Electric, first in Florida, then as Director of Information Services at G.E.'s Space Division in Philadelphia. He came to Richmond in 1983, where he was Vice President and Manager of Information Services for A.H. Robins until a stroke in 1991 left him with aphasia. He was also an active member of the West Richmond Rotary Club for 30 years, a Paul Harris Sustaining Member and recipient of the club's Parky Parkinson award. Tom had a deep faith in his Lord and was a member and elder of River Road Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed teaching Bible classes prior to his stroke. He also loved music, reading, working outside and tinkering in his garage, even building a red sports car. He was known for his "can do" attitude and didn't let his speech deficit slow him down or stop him from being involved in his church or community. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at River Road Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to River Road Presbyterian Church or to Bon Secours Community Hospice House.View online memorial
