RANSOME, Dorothy Roberts, 82, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 noon, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
