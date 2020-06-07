RAPER, Robert "Bob" Eugene, 88, departed this life Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved bride of 57 years, Margaret "Peggy" B. Raper. Bob was known as "Pa" to his family and "RBob" to his rehab team. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Kelleher (Pat); son, Robert Draper; daughter, Patti R. Aldredge (Jay); grandchildren, Wes Robertson, Michael and Adam Farmer, Alex and Drew Aldredge and Blake Baker; great-grandchildren, Memphis, Aiden, Weston, Ryleigh, Hudson, Cole, Bryce, Lacie and Shayne; his only sister, Martha Ackerman of Asheville, N.C.; and his rescue dog, Annie, that he lovingly called "My Girlfriend." Bob was a proud graduate of Fork Union Military Academy class of 1949. He retired from General Electric's Mobile Communications Division. Bob loved music, amateur radio, camping and nature. He loved his Cardiac Rehab family at Henrico Doctors' Hospital and his neighbors, none of which could he have survived without. His wit and dry humor will be missed by many friends and "North River" camping buddies. The family would like to thank all of his nurses, therapists and physicians that have cared for him since his heart attack 20 years ago. In celebration of his life, memorial donations can be made to Fork Union Military Academy, P.O. Box 278, Fork Union, Va. 23055 or to an animal rescue organization of your choice. A private memorial service will be held in the fall.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT RAPER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.