RAPHAEL, Frances B., died peacefully at her home on March 6, 2020. Born in 1925, in Charlottesville, Va., she taught social work at VCU for many years. Her husband, S. Bernard Raphael; and three brothers predeceased her. She is survived by her daughters, Erica Raphael (Richard Friedman) of Silver Spring, Md., Naomi Weiner (Harvey Weiner) of Sharon, Mass. and Kate Jessica Raphael of Oakland, Calif.; three grandchildren, Rivka Friedman (Dena Roth), Dov Friedman and Helene Weiner; and two great-granddaughters, Adi Friedman-Roth and Amit Friedman-Roth. A graveside service will be held in Hebrew Oakwood Cemetery, 1620 Oakwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23223, Sunday, March 8, 12 noon. The family requests no flowers.View online memorial
