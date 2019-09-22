RASMUSSEN, Raymond Robert II "Razz," passed away at his home in Mechanicsville on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, after a short, brave battle with cancer. Known to his family as Bob, he was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Lucille (Gay) Rasmussen; and father, Raymond Robert Rasmussen I. He is survived by his cherished cousins, Carol Jean Rice (Kratzke) and Sharon Joyce Geist (Schaffert); his childhood and best friend, Watson O'Dean Powell; his beloved cat, Jake; and hundreds of friends. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, in 1951, grew up in a military family, and lived in many places including Okinawa, Germany and Guam. Razz worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation for over 40 years. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf, traveling and the comradery of his many friends. Being of service was important to Razz, less important was listing the many awards and honors he was given over the years for that service. He was raised a Master Mason in Dove Lodge No. 51, A.F. & A.M. and was a member of Metropolitan Lodge No. 11 A.F. & A.M. For decades, he held many leadership positions with ATSIP (Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals) and the Heart of Virginia Council, Boy Scouts of America. Razz was grateful to the BSA "for giving me a full and rewarding life for the last 40 years." All friends and family are invited to celebrate Bob's life at a Masonic Service and Memorial held on October 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave., Henrico, Va. 23229. A private ceremony will be held later at Camp Brady Saunders Reservation. Please call the Heart of Virginia Council office for further details. In memory of Razz, donations may be made to the Nawakwa Lodge, Heart of Virginia Council, Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 6809, 4015 Fitzhugh Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Safe Journey, "Carefree Camper."View online memorial
