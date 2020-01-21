RASNAKE, Beverly Buckley, 77, passed away on January 17, 2020. She was the wife of Kermit "Ras" Rasnake (deceased) for 49 years. She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Crane and her husband, Tyler and Sherri Eng and her husband, Garwin Eng. She was "Gran" to three grandchildren, Taylor Harris, Connor Harris and Jacob Eng. A loving sister to Sharon McMahon, Linda Wetsel, Bonnie Throneburg, Roger Buckley Jr. (deceased), Thomas Buckley and Susie Buckley. The family thanks her dear friend, Pem Marshall, for all the happy memories he shared with Beverly. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 1, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Midlothian at 10 a.m. The service will be followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
RASNAKE, BEVERLY
Service information
Feb 1
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:00AM
St. Mark's UMC
11551 Lucks Lane
Midlothian, VA 23114
Feb 1
Reception
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mark's UMC
11551 Lucks Lane
Midlothian, VA 23114
