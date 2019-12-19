RATH, Richard "Dick" James, 91, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Dick was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Carla; and son, Robin. Surviving are his son, Richard Jay Rath (Cindy); daughters, Daryl Perkins (Bubba) and Cynthia Lane; brothers, Carl and Jack; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many foster children in Central America and the Caribbean. The family will receive friends at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St., on Saturday, December 21, from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital Foundation or RACC.View online memorial