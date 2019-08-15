RAWLES, PASTOR EDGAR JR.

RAWLES, Pastor Edgar Thomas Jr., 59, of Richmond, Virginia and Suffolk native, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Edgar was the pastor of Zion Baptist Church in King and Queen County, Va., and served as a math teacher and girls' basketball coach at Monacan High School in Chesterfield, Va. He was also a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated. Edgar leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Melody; son, Edgar "Trey" Rawles III; daughter, Jessica Rawles; and a host of other dear relatives, his church family, friends and colleagues. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. 23223. A viewing will be held at the Metropolitan Funeral Home, 120 West Berkley Avenue, Norfolk, Va., on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, visit http://gofundme.com/edgar-t-rawles-jr-scholarship-fund.View online memorial