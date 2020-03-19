RAY, PREDDY SR.

RAY, Preddy D. Sr., 69, of Richmond, died March 14, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Cassandra-Calender Ray; daughter, Maya E. Ray; son, Preddy D. Ray Jr.; two grandchildren, JaCorey Oliver-Ray and Prince Ray; two sisters, Carolyn Solomon and Brenda Taylor (Herman); three brothers, Obie (Georgia), Waverly and Victor Ray; nieces, nephews, cousins, two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Mr. Ray was the Founder and Director of the Task Force for Historic Preservation of the Minority Community, Inc. and Housing Preservation Development Corporation. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 216 W. Leigh St. Dr. Adam Bond officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
