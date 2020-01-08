RAY, Terry Fox, 59, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Judith "Judy" Fox; brothers, Walter Fox Jr. and Jeffrey Fox (April); her nephew, Nicholas Fox; and her devoted friend, Terry Bohannon. She is rejoicing to be reunited in Heaven with her beloved children, Heather N. Marr, Jordan L. Ray and Tyler L. Ray; and her father, Walter E. Fox Sr., who predeceased her. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Brianna, Michael and Ella. Terry loved all animals, especially dogs and was blessed to be very creative. She was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church, King William, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.View online memorial
