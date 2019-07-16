RAYMAN, Theodore "Ted" A., 79, of Chester, Va., passed away of natural causes Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Albert Lea, Minn., to the late Albin and Mary Rayman, Ted graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Chemical Engineering, and spent his career working for DuPont, AlliedSignal and Honeywell. Ted was an avid reader and a proud Master Gardener, who enjoyed woodworking, traveling, fishing, birdwatching and cooking. He especially enjoyed helping friends, family and people in his community, including building wheelchair access ramps for the disabled. Ted was a great guy who seldom, if ever, complained. Those who had the pleasure of knowing him loved and appreciated his positive spirit, loyalty and genuine kindness. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Ann Rayman of Chester, Va.; loving daughter, Terri (Art) Peterson of Warrenton, Va.; and grandson, Jacob Peterson of Warrenton, Va. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m.Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Commonwealth Catholic Charities at www.cccofva.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial