RAYMOND, Gatha Nadine (Uphold), 95, of Goochland, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. Gatha retired from Philip Morris International. She was preceded in death by her sons, Franklin "Frankie" C. Raymond Sr., Roy "Pee Wee" G. Raymond and Barry L. Raymond; grandsons, Franklin C. Raymond Jr. and Gerald "Duane" Parrish. She is survived by her two sons, Robert "Bob" and Linda Raymond, Ronald "Ronnie" R. Raymond; her daughter, Lynetta R. Parrish; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Erla Mae and Donald Thomas; brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Linda Uphold; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Gatha was a very strong, hardworking and loving woman who loved to play bingo and dance. She will be missed by all, until we meet again "Nanny," we love you! A viewing will be held 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Bennett Funeral Home West Chapel, 11020 W. Broad Street. Graveside service will be held following the viewing at 3 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of Hope Health Center for their care, friendships and love that they have provided over the last three years.View online memorial
