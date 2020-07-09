RAYMOND, RONALD

RAYMOND, Ronald R. "Ronnie," lifelong resident of Goochland, Virginia. 70 years old, 45-year employee of Vulcan Materials. Son of William Franklin and Gatha Nadine Raymond. He was predeceased by his brothers, Franklin Charles, Barry Lee and Roy Gene. He is survived by his brother, Robert; and sister, Lynetta Parrish; his children and grandchildren, daughter, Rhonda Renee, her son, Robert W. Colby Mills; his sons, Danny Tyree and his wife, Emily, their children, Sawyer and Gracie, David Cash, his daughter, Margaret; Xavier Lucatorto, Russ Grady and Hannah Kay. The family is grateful for Bon Secours Hospice and his special nurse, Michelle Dalton. Services will be private. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at a later date. Rest easy Daddy, we're going to be ok. We love you.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RONALD RAYMOND as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.