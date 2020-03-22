RAYNOR, Dorothy Jean Harrell. On March 14, 2020, Dorothy Jean Harrell Raynor, loving mother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Born September 23, 1926, in Raleigh, N.C., Jean loved music, traveling, dancing, cooking, writing and her cats. She attended UNCG, but left school to assist WWII efforts. On December 31, 1953, Jean married Milton Raynor Jr. "Jake" in Raleigh, N.C. The couple moved to Norfolk, Va., to start a business. Later, they moved to Richmond, Va., where sons, Randy and Johnny were born. In 1961, tragedy occurred when the boys died from injuries in a fire. Soon afterwards, they had Teresa Marie (b. 1962) and Mary Anne (b. 1964). In 1969, Jake died in an accident. Widowed, Jean dedicated herself to the girls. Later, Jean expanded her interests in technology, poetry and line dancing. She attended St. Bartholomew's Church and worked at Lakewood Manor. Jean was preceded in death by sons, Randy and Johnny; husband, Jake; grandson, Ben; and brother, Charles. She is survived by sisters, Sherlyn and Kathryn; and sister-in-law, Carol; daughter, Mary; son-in-law, Will; and grandchildren, Natalie and Will; daughter, Teresa; son-in-law, Jon; and grandchildren, Jon Erik and Corbin. Jean leaves behind many family members and friends. A private interment service in Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh, North Carolina is planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VCU's Evan-Haynes Burn Center (https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/vcuf).View online memorial
