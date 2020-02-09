RAYNOR, Eileen Ours, age 70, was born on February 20, 1949 and passed away peacefully at Bon Secours Community Hospice House in Richmond, Va., on February 5, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Northern Virginia, where she graduated from George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church, Va. She moved to Richmond and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University before moving to Gloucester, Mass., to work for Applicon, Inc. She later resided in Richmond for the rest of her life, where she worked as an administrative assistant at CSX and a social worker for Henrico County Mental Health. Eileen loved to travel. Highlights of her travels included her 1976 cross-country bicycle trip, an African safari, rafting on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon and exploring the Galapagos Islands. Her other great passion was cooking, and she possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of the culinary arts. Eileen is survived by her son, Jesse Raynor; brother, Stuart Ours; sister-in-law, Judy Ours; nephew, Stephen S. Ours and family; niece, Meredith M. Ours and family; numerous cousins, her many good friends and her six cats. She was predeceased by her father, Curtis D. Ours; and mother, Jean W. Ours. A visitation will be held at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Tuesday, February 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial ceremony will be held at Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., on Wednesday, February 12, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Third Church or Richardson's Rescue.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Eileen Raynor, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before Eileen's Visitation begins.
Feb 12
Memorial Ceremony
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Third Church
600 Forest Ave
Richmond, VA 23229
600 Forest Ave
Richmond, VA 23229
Guaranteed delivery before Eileen's Memorial Ceremony begins.