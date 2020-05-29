RAYNOR, Sherri Marie. It is with our deepest sorrow that we share the untimely passing of Miss Sherri Marie Raynor, 39, of Richmond, on May 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Miles Oliver; grandmother, Gertrude Wickham Raynor; grandfather, Glenn Samuel Ratcliff; and uncle, Ronald Coleman Raynor. She is survived by her parents, Donald Eugene Raynor and Roberta "Bobbi" Oliver Raynor; brother, William "Billy" Robert Raynor; sister-in-law, Jocelyn Diaz-Raynor; grandmother, Peggy Hazelwood Ratcliff; grandfather, William Ralph Raynor; uncle, Richard Michael Oliver; aunt, Lisa Smith Oliver; and her trusted friend and constant companion, Princess Isis Raynor. A young woman of strong faith, our precious gift from God has returned to her Heavenly home. Sherri was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece. She could be stubborn and yet always loving and caring. She was a symbol of innocence, wholesomeness and a true example to live by. Sherri absolutely loved animals all animals. For more than 20 years, Sherri actively fought against animal abuse and was compassionate in volunteering her time being involved with various animal rescues. Her positive attitude and desire to be of service to others, even during her darkest hours, has touched us all. The world has lost a unique soul that was amazingly caring, brought laughter to the world and had a loyalty that was unmatched. Her twinkling smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed and always remembered by her family and friends. Due to current health restrictions, services will be private.View online memorial
