REA, Colleen Carol, has gone to The Garden. She passed away June 18, 2020 at Glenburnie Rehab and Nursing Center. Her parents were Raymond and Helen Cleek. Her husband was James Anthony Rea. Colleen obtained a Nursing degree at Radford College and an Accounting degree at Virginia Commonwealth University. She worked for Southern States and her accomplishments grew exponentially over the years. As the first female Vice- President of Accounting, she provided exceptional leadership for the many professionals she supervised. Colleen was an avid reader, kind, compassionate, and easy-going. We miss her. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238 on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m.View online memorial
